Vinesh Phogat Voices Concerns as Sanjay Singh's elected as President says, "future of wrestling is in dark"

Sanjay Singh, a loyalist to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been elected as the Vice President of Uttar Pradesh's Wrestling Association. This news has sparked discontent within the wrestling community. After the results Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik declared her retirment from wrestling team said that Won't compete under Brij Bhushan Loyalist." Wrestler Vinesh Phogat expressed her thoughts on the matter during a press conference convened by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

On former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh elected as the new president of the WFI, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat says, "There are minimal expectations, but we hope that we get justice. It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief?... We are still fighting."

In January 2023, Indian wrestlers-initiated protests, demanding an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving female wrestlers by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his presidency at the Wrestling Federation of India. Despite these allegations, Brij Bhushan Singh's ally, Sanjay Singh, secured victory as the Vice President of UP's Wrestling Association. Singh, representing one faction, clinched a decisive win with 40 votes, overshadowing his opponent, Anita Sheoran, who managed only seven votes. The election outcome was widely anticipated, as the opposing faction lacked the necessary numerical support for a competitive challenge.