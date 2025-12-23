Vinod Kumar Shukla No More: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of Jnanpith Award-Winning Writer

Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla, a towering literary figure from Chhattisgarh, passed away on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments. He was 89. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm at AIIMS Raipur, where he had been admitted on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties. Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by Shukla’s demise and noted that the author would always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to Hindi literature. Shukla is survived by his wife, son Shashwat, and a daughter.

ज्ञानपीठ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित प्रख्यात लेखक विनोद कुमार शुक्ल जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। हिन्दी साहित्य जगत में अपने अमूल्य योगदान के लिए वे हमेशा स्मरणीय रहेंगे। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2025

According to his family, Shukla had been facing health issues since October, when he was first admitted to a private hospital in Raipur due to respiratory problems. After his condition stabilised, he was discharged and continued treatment at home. However, his health deteriorated suddenly in early December, following which he was shifted to AIIMS Raipur for further medical care. Despite doctors’ efforts, the veteran writer could not recover. His mortal remains will be taken to his residence, and details of the last rites will be announced shortly, family members said.

A celebrated and distinctive voice in Hindi literature, Vinod Kumar Shukla was known for his simple yet deeply evocative writing style. His acclaimed works include Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi, and Ek Chuppi Jagah. For his unparalleled literary contribution, he was awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honour, on November 21 at his Raipur residence. He was the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive the prestigious award.