Violates parliamentary dignity: BJP criticizes LoP Gandhi, Renuka Chowdhury over dog row

New Delhi, Dec 2 The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury over the ongoing dog controversy, alleging that their remarks amounted to an affront to the dignity of Parliament.

Renuka Chowdhury, who sparked a debate with sharp remarks after bringing a rescued stray puppy to the Parliament complex in her car on Monday before sending it home, received implicit support from LoP Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday, LoP Gandhi said, "These are the things that India is discussing these days."

When asked about the row, he added, "Dog is the main topic today, I believe. What did the poor dog do? Are they not allowed here?"

After being informed that pets are prohibited within the premises, he replied, "Pets are allowed inside," indicating towards the Parliament building.

The controversy unfolded on Monday when Chowdhury arrived with the stray dog and responded sharply to questions about breaching parliamentary protocol.

Speaking on the controversy, she said, “Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back home. The car left, and so did the dog.”

Chowdhury further said, “Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home. Those who bite are sitting inside."

At a press briefing at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the party's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, criticised Renuka Chowdhury's comments, stating, "When she was asked a question by a member of the media, not by another MP, she responded sarcastically and in a joking manner. She said, 'This is a small creature, it is mute, it does not bite. Those who bite are sitting inside. Those who bite are the ones running the government.' This statement is a way to violate the dignity of the Parliament."

Patra added that Chowdhury dismissed concerns over protocol by asking, "What protocol?" adding, "You see, everything has a protocol; nothing is above protocol or convention. She asked whether there was any law that had been framed. I myself have not come after studying whether such a law exists or not. However, there is a way to talk and behave."

He then questioned how an elected representative could use such language for fellow MPs. Turning to Rahul Gandhi's response, Patra said the Congress leader's comments would not resonate with the public.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is the senior leader of the Congress party and the LoP, the Leader of the Opposition, when asked about it, said, 'Oh, did the dog come up to here as well?' Journalists replied, 'Yes, it came up to here. ' He then said, 'Oh, it is not allowed here', to which the journalists responded, 'No, sir, it is not allowed as per protocol'. He then said, 'But it is allowed inside.' He did not specify anything, but the implied meaning suggests he was pointing out to all the parliamentarians, including the Opposition, as well as sanitation workers, inside the House. The public understands everything," Patra said.

Addressing LoP Gandhi directly, he added, "Rahul Gandhi, we do not expect this from you. I hope that you go home and listen to Renuka's and your own statement and reflect on whether this kind of language suits you. With this kind of speech and behaviour, will the country accept or respect you?"

