'Violation of LDF policies, principles': CPI attacks CM Vijayan on PM SHRI pact

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 The CPI on Friday attacked its own government in Kerala after the State Education Secretary inked the PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s School for Rising India) project with the Centre.

On Friday, the first reaction came from CPI Rajya Sabha member Santhosh Kumar, who compared it to a football goalkeeper kicking the ball into his own post.

“This is definitely a violation of the policies and principles of the Left Democratic Front, and we are still unaware of what has happened, as the only news from the media is that the pact has been signed. Our party leadership, both in Kerala and at the national level, is discussing this issue of the violation that has taken place,” said Santhosh Kumar.

What has irked the CPI is that neither the cabinet nor the highest decision-making body -- the liaison committee of the LDF -- was taken into confidence, alleged Kumar, adding that everything has been kept in the dark.

CPI is the second biggest ally of the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

During the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Centre and the state government, Kerala was represented by the Education Secretary.

The CPI has consistently objected to the scheme, raising the issue thrice in cabinet meetings, and in its meeting on October 22, the CPI Ministers raised this issue, but CM Vijayan maintained stoic silence.

Soon after the MOU news came out, the Congress party taunted the CPI. Senior Congress leader Cherian Phillip said the CPI was a "rare creature that only barks but never bites".

“Those masquerading in the guise of ideals wag their tails when they see their master and even swallow what they had earlier spat out. For the past 45 years, the CPI’s teeth and claws have been mortgaged to the A.K.G. Centre (the CPI(M) state headquarters). If the CPI’s stand on the PM SHRI scheme is genuine, it should sever ties with the CPI(M). They must also clarify whether they endorse the secret understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP,” said Phillip.

Meanwhile, CM Vijayan is presently on a Middle East tour, and State Education Minister V. Sivankutty will be meeting the media in the evening and by then the state and national leaders of the CPI are expected to come out with their stand.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, the top CPI leader in the state cabinet, said he will reserve his comments.

CPI General Secretary D.Raja, just before walking into his party's meeting to discuss this issue, said he would speak later.

