Violence, arson and terrorism imported from CPI-M in Tripura, claims CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 21 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that many people in the state still retain a "communist mentality", alleging that acts of violence, including arson and terrorism, were imported from the CPI-M.

CM Saha, who was the state BJP President earlier, said that his party never accepts politics based on terrorism.

The Chief Minister expressed these remarks while visiting the houses of BJP workers affected by violence on Thursday by BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) workers at the TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) headquarters in Khumulwng.

After inspecting the violence-affected houses and workers, CM Saha said that wherever the communists ruled, be it Tripura, West Bengal, or Kerala, people have seen the traces of the way they ruled during that time.

"Today, except for Kerala, they are not in power in the two states. But their culture still remains in many parties. And the BJP and our government always believe in working for the people. The kind of violence they do, such as arson and terrorism, they have all acquired from the CPI-M. We do not accept this kind of politics under any circumstances," the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha, who holds the Home Department portfolio, said that the police will take actions as per the law against all the perpetrators.

"The law will do the work of the law. I will still say that there is time we have to come out of this. The same situation has been witnessed in West Bengal," he said.

CM Saha added that there is no point in talking about Kerala.

"Many of our parties, many places, and many individuals still have the mentality of Communists. I am calling for people to come out of this mentality. Nothing can be forced or established. People will not accept it under any circumstances. We are seeing all this," he said.

CM Saha told the media that he came to Khumulwng and went to the house of the affected family.

"A woman of a house was brutally tortured and their household belongings were looted. Jewellery and money were snatched. Everything, including the refrigerator, was destroyed," he said.

"Even before this incident, a party office was demolished and set on fire. This cannot be accepted under any circumstances. Therefore, whatever action needs to be taken in the coming days will be taken," he added.

CM Saha also noted that recent dialogues had helped reduce differences between BJP and the TMP leadership, but he emphasised that incidents of violence were "undesirable and unacceptable".

The Chief Minister in the recent weeks held two back-to-back closed door meetings with TMP Supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma and discussed various affairs, including the series of tussles and clashes between the BJP and the tribal-based party (TMP).

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by the BJP's state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, local mandal presidents, and other leaders.

