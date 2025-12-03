Violence at top Patna, Muzaffarpur hospitals after patients' deaths

Patna, Dec 3 A tense situation unfolded at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Wednesday after a dispute between doctors and the family of a deceased patient turned violent. Following the altercation, doctors announced an immediate suspension of OPD services, leaving hundreds of patients distressed.

Only emergency services remained functional.

The deceased hailed from Mahendru in Sultanganj and had been admitted to PMCH three days earlier after suffering a brain hemorrhage. His son, Aman Singh, alleged that trouble began during an ECG examination on Wednesday when his sister asked a doctor about their father’s condition.

According to Aman, the doctor became enraged at the query. Aman alleged that the doctor verbally abused him, called him stupid, pushed him, and even snatched his iPhone.

The argument intensified, leading to a physical scuffle between the two sides. During the chaos, Aman claimed that the Rs 1 lakh he was carrying in his pocket fell and went missing.

Police were informed immediately.

A team reached the spot and rescued Aman Singh from the doctors’ clutches, according to eyewitness accounts. Aman later filed a written complaint at the local police station.

Station House Officer Sajjad Gaddi confirmed that the incident took place inside the PMCH emergency ward. "A complaint has been registered, and the matter is under investigation. Necessary action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

The incident has triggered significant disruptions in healthcare services at Bihar’s largest government hospital, with patients appealing for the immediate resumption of OPD facilities.

In a similar incident, Muzaffarpur's Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) also descended into chaos on Wednesday morning after a patient’s death triggered a violent clash between his family members and doctors. Several vehicles were vandalized, and the hospital’s OPD services were suspended, causing severe inconvenience to hundreds of patients.

Prakash Kumar and Avinash Kumar, residents of Chakmahmad village under the Ahiyapur police station limits, rushed their father, Rajgir Paswan, to SKMCH in their car after his condition deteriorated. According to the family, multiple tests were conducted, and treatment began in the emergency ward.

The deceased's sons alleged that the doctor on duty administered seven to eight injections to Rajgir Paswan without adequate medical evaluation, which raised suspicion. The situation escalated when the family questioned the doctor about the injections.

Prakash and Avinash alleged that the doctor hurled "caste-based slurs" at them, dragged them into his cabin -- an area without CCTV coverage -- and, along with a security guard, brutally assaulted them with sticks and hockey sticks. They further claimed that the guard snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and their car was vandalized on the hospital premises.

Following their father's death, their mother sat outside crying. When the brothers told the doctor that the death occurred due to negligence, they were allegedly beaten again.

Both brothers sustained multiple injuries, including head wounds and torn clothes. They then carried their father’s body and belongings back to their car and reached the SKMCH police outpost, where they lodged an initial report along with the damaged vehicle.

On the other hand, the doctors and their supporters accused the patient’s family of assaulting the doctor.

In protest, doctors at SKMCH went on strike, shutting down OPD services. Despite continuous negotiations by the medical college administration, the OPD remains closed.

The doctor is demanding action against those who allegedly attacked him, while the family’s accusations are also being treated as serious.

Ahiyapur police station in-charge Rohan Kumar confirmed that a physical clash occurred between the two sides inside the hospital on Wednesday morning. He said that action will be taken once written complaints from both parties are received and examined.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor