Violence can’t break our resolve to protect truth, Constitution: LoP Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 29 Facing heat from the BJP for allegedly “pursuing politics of hatred”, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the violence against Congress workers in Patna allegedly by the ruling party’s workers, vowing to protect “truth and Constitution”.

“Truth and non-violence prevail, lies and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break - we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate,” said LoP Gandhi in a post on X.

His comment came within hours of clashes between BJP and Congress workers outside the Congress state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, in Patna.

The BJP workers were protesting abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by some Mahagathbandhan workers at an event during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga on Wednesday.

As the incident sparked a political storm, Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from LoP Gandhi for pursuing “politics of hatred” and “facilitating” abusive and offensive sloganeering against the PM’s late mother.

According to Patna Police, BJP and Congress workers reportedly attacked each other with sticks and resorted to stone pelting. Several workers from both parties sustained injuries in the incident.

The BJP workers were protesting against the offensive incident – targeting the PM’s late mother – which took place as LoP Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were about to arrive in the area and people waiting for them climbed the dais in Darbhanga.

The man who hurled the abuses has been arrested and the police are on the lookout for others. According to police, the man identified as Rafiq, allegedly snatched the microphone from the stage at a rally in Bithauli, shouted abusive words targeting the Prime Minister and his late mother.

Earlier in a message on X, HM Shah said, “The use of abusive language filled with expletives against PM Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.”

“Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership,” said HM Shah.

