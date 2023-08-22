Violence during Mahaviri march in Bihar's Motihari

Patna, Aug 22 At least six persons were injured in a clash between two groups during Mahaviri March on the occasion of Nag Panchami in Pipra village of Bihar's Motihari district.

The violence was was triggered when a group of people organised a Mahaviri march in the village. They were demonstrating lathis with loud devotional songs when people from another group allegedly pelted stones at

them.

Soon, the situation turned ugly with the group assaulting the other with lathis.

Around six persons were injured in the clash and were admitted to Sadar hospital where their conditions are stated to be stable.

Police present there, however, acted swiftly and used a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Earlier in Bagaha, around 12 people were injured in a similar clash during Mahaviri march on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor