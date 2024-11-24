Violence Erupts During Sambhal Mosque Survey; Stones Pelted, UP Police Use Tear Gas

Violence broke out in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday when a group of individuals pelted stones at a survey team conducting an inspection of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Police were seen attempting to control the situation, resorting to tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The survey, which began at 6 a.m., was conducted under the supervision of District Magistrate Rajendra Pansia, Superintendent of Police Krishna Bishnoi, SDM Vandana Mishra, Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, and Tehsildar Ravi Sonkar, according to reports from TOI.

This survey follows a petition filed by advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the Sambhal Civil Court, claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally a temple. A similar survey had been carried out on November 19 in the presence of the mosque’s management committee and local police.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar assured that the situation was now under control. "The survey is being conducted on the court's orders. Some miscreants threw stones, but police are present, and the situation is calm. We will identify those responsible for the violence and take legal action," he said.