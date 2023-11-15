Violence-hit Manipur witnesses gloomiest-ever ‘Ningol Chakkouba’

Imphal, Nov 15 Standing by victims of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, Meitei women on Wednesday forwent ‘Ningol Chakkouba’ their biggest festival even as hundreds of women staged hunger strike at various places in five valley districts in memory of those killed in the strife.

‘Ningol Chakkouba’ in Manipur is similar to ‘Bhai Phonta’, ‘Bhai Dooj’, ‘Bhau Beej’ celebrated in most parts of India.

Wednesday’s development comes a couple of days after people in the Valley districts, in the same line of discontentment and grief, switched off lights for ten minutes on the occasion of Diwali.

On Ningol Chakkouba day, Meitei women, particularly the married ones, put on their best traditional clothes, visit their natal homes and enjoy an array of mouth-watering dishes with their siblings and parents.

But this year’s Ningol Chakkouba wore a gloomy look with business establishments at Kwairamband Keithel in Imphal city, the key commercial hub of the state, came to a grinding halt and only a few people were seen in the streets.

"Owing to the ongoing turmoil which has remained unresolved for the last six months, with more than 50,000 people displaced from their homes, and many getting killed how can we celebrate Ningol Chakkouba this year?" lamented women activist, Thounaojam Ashakiran of Kongba in Imphal East district.

The 47-year-old woman along with a few womenfolk took to the street this morning at Kongba Bazar to express their solidarity by not celebrating the festival.

Ashakiran continued that this year’s Ningol Chakkouba would go down in the history of Manipur as one of the darkest days, as the age-old tradition has been sidelined in order to show solidarity with the victims of violence.

She appealed to both the Centre and the state government to sincerely work towards bringing about a lasting peace so that the displaced people can safely return to their respective homes without any fear.

Wednesday’s show of solidarity was joined by women victims of the international border town Moreh (along Myanmar), who have taken shelter at the Government Dance College, Palace Compound relief camp, Imphal East district, ever since violence broke out in May.

Hundreds of displaced women attired in black outfits, with placards in their hands which read "We bow in respect to our heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland", gathered on the roadside as a mark of sit-in solidarity at the Palace Compound area.

"Meitei women keep counting the days for a day like Ningol Chakkouba. We joined our parents and siblings in the best of our attire for a family reunion over a multi-cuisine lunch on this day. But today (Wednesday), we have decided to wear black clothes as a mark of respect to our brothers and sisters who have laid down their lives to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur," said Kshetrimayum Chaobi, 45, a displaced woman from Moreh.

The festival of Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba is the time of the year when there is an increase in commercial activities.

But, due to the ongoing conflict, this year saw a sharp decline in sales margin. Khaidem Somen, 52, who runs a departmental store in the heart of Imphal city, Keishampat, said usually during these festivals, a day’s sales margin reaches up to Rs 3 lakh.

"But today (Wednesday), the sales margin hardly reached Rs 10,000. It's a hard time for business," he rued.

Echoing the same sentiment, Leitanthem Subita, 60, who has been selling fruits for more than a decade at the ‘Ima Keithel’ (all women’s market) of Khwairamband Keithel, Imphal, said sales margin reached up to Rs 1 lakh every year during Diwali and Chakkouba festivals, adding that this time she had to content herself with just Rs 20,000 sales.

Wednesday’s show of solidarity was also marked by floral tributes paid to those who lost their lives in the enduring violent conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities.

A large number of young women converged at the Western Gate of Kangla, the site of the ancient capital of Manipur, lit candles, incense sticks and offered flowers to the portraits of those who were killed in the conflict.

Several civil bodies, including the "Co-Ordination Committee Against the Action of Chin Kuki Narco Terrorist and Illegal Immigrants", had earlier appealed to the people not to celebrate this year’s Diwali and Ningol Chakkouba.

