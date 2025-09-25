Violence in Leh: BNSS Section 163 Restrictions Enforced, Assembly of Five or More Banned

Leh witnessed violent protests on Thursday as locals took to the streets demanding inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood for the Union Territory. During the unrest, the BJP office in Leh was set ablaze, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. The order bans the assembly of five or more people and restricts public gatherings across the district.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, condemned the incidents, calling them contrary to the peaceful legacy of Ladakh. He assured that the Centre is open to dialogue on the issues and urged residents to refrain from violence. Gupta emphasized that those who incited the clashes are responsible for the losses incurred during the protest. He also appealed to civil society and religious leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards safeguarding Ladakh’s future.

According to the District Magistrate’s order, no procession, rally, or march will be permitted without prior approval from the competent authority. The use of loudspeakers on vehicles has also been prohibited, and individuals have been warned against making statements that could disturb public peace. The prohibitory orders will remain in effect until the law and order situation in Leh stabilizes.

At least four people lost their lives and 20 others were injured after demonstrations in Leh turned violent, officials confirmed. In response, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bans gatherings of five or more people, processions without prior approval, and statements that could disrupt public peace. The administration noted that there was a serious apprehension of disturbance to public order, danger to human life, and a potential law-and-order crisis in the district.

The District Magistrate of Leh stated that immediate preventive and remedial measures were essential to safeguard peace and stability. As part of the order, rallies, marches, and processions without written permission from competent authorities have been prohibited. The clampdown comes as protests in Ladakh intensify, with locals pressing for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule currently applies to tribal regions of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, granting them special governance provisions, local autonomy, and financial powers through autonomous councils.

The protest was organized by the youth wing of the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) after two of the 15 activists on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10 were hospitalized on Tuesday due to deteriorating health. Meanwhile, a fresh round of talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives from Ladakh, including members of the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is scheduled for October 6. Former MP and LAB chairperson Thupstan Chhewang, who had stepped down following the last round of talks on May 27, has rejoined the body and is expected to lead the joint delegation in the upcoming negotiations.