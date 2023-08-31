Violence suspect arrested in Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 31 A crime branch team of the Nuh Police has arrested an accused involved in Nuh violence that broke out during Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by VHP on July 31, police said.

According to the police, after secret inputs, a police team led by Inspector Amit nabbed the suspect Wasim alias Tita, a resident of Firozpur Namak in Nuh on Thursday.

The suspect was involved in violence that erupted on Nuh's Jhanda Chowk, Adbar Chowk, Nalhar Mandir Road and also attacked Cyber Crime police station in Nuh on July 31, the police said.

"During questioning, the accused, along with his other associates, has confessed to being involved in the incidents. The accused will be taken on police remand for further legal process," Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

So far, 61 FIRs have been registered in the Nuh violence case and 305 people have been arrested, police said.

