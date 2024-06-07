Violence unacceptable, says Punjab BJP chief on Kangana Ranaut slapgate

Chandigarh, June 7 Stating that the incident at the Chandigarh airport where actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly "slapped" by a woman CISF personnel was unfortunate and not in good taste, Punjab unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said any form of violence as a means of expressing dissent was unacceptable and needs condemnation.

"What is even more concerning is that a person wearing a security uniform indulged in such an unlawful violent act. The statement was made by Kangana Ranault three years ago on protesting farmers. Her statement may be insensitive and not in good taste. But, a security staffer resorting to physical assault by slapping the MP in resentment of the hurt she felt sets a wrong precedent," Jakhar said.

He said acts like the one at the Chandigarh airport tend to defame Punjab and its people. Jakhar not only questioned the timing of the incident but also the outpouring of support from certain quarters for a person who took law in her hands.

Jakhar said the statement was made three years ago and its after effect surfaced now in the form of an attack on a BJP parliamentarian.

"The timing makes the incident curious. It comes at a time when Punjab is undergoing an undercurrent of overt radical posturing. The narrative of support being played out in support of the security staffer, instead of being condemned, endangers the social order. It may have far-reaching consequences. Such discourse is potent enough to incite hot-headed minds to resort to more similar acts in future endangering harmony and lives," Jakhar said in a statement here.

