Violent protests in Odisha’s Bhadrak over controversial post, prohibitory orders issued

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (AINS) Tensions flared up on Friday as the members of a particular community resorted to violent protests at Santhia in Puruna Bazar police station area of Bhadrak district over a controversial social media post.

As many as three police officials including the Bhadrak city DSP have sustained serious injuries in stone pelting by the enraged members of the aggrieved community.

Sources said that the members of a particular community got enraged after coming across the controversial post on the popular social media platform, Facebook. The members of the group took out a rally and staged a road blockade by burning tyres on the road at Santhia on Friday afternoon. The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of the persons behind the post.

Upon being informed, the local police officers and officials of the district administration rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. Meanwhile, the agitators suddenly started pelting stones at the police and other officials.

The agitators even ransacked the vehicle of the Bhadrak Tahalisldar. The police officials later resorted to mild baton charges to disperse the violent mob.

As many as 10 platoons of police force and three IICs have been deployed at the spot to check further escalation of the situation. Police also conducted a flag march in the area to control the law-and-order situation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has immediately imposed section 163 under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the Puruna Bazar police station area of Bhadrak city prohibiting any congregation, gathering, meeting, or agitation.

“As such keeping in view the matter as urgent in nature and in order to avoid severe communal tension between two communities, I Sri Monaj Patra, OAS (S) SDM, Bhadrak by virtue of the power conferred on me do hereby promulgate a proceeding U/S 163 BNSS for an indefinite period until further order,” reads the order issued by Bhadrak Sub collector, Bhadrak.

“The IIC Purunabazar PS is hereby directed to promulgate the order through mic announcement within the jurisdiction of the PS area with immediate effect. The Tahasildar, Bhadrak is hereby deputed as Executive Magistrate and to take necessary stringent action by mobilising the police force in order to disperse the violent mob,” added the order.

