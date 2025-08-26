VIP chief Mukesh Sahani pledges 37 pc tickets for EBC candidates in Bihar polls

Patna, Aug 26 On the 10th day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani, on Tuesday, addressed a public meeting in Fulparas block of Madhubani district and strongly appealed to people to safeguard their right to vote “at any cost.”

Sahani, speaking under the banner of the INDIA bloc, said: “Today, we are all struggling on the streets under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We will not allow vote theft in Bihar under any circumstances. If the poor had not had the right to vote, then neither would I be standing here today, nor would Lalu Yadav have become Chief Minister of Bihar. Everything was possible only because of the power of the vote.”

Highlighting the importance of democratic rights, Sahani reminded the gathering that even the OBC reservation became a reality because of electoral power.

He stressed that protecting the vote was essential for securing the future of the next generation.

“For the rightful share of every community, Rahul Gandhi will lead a big movement in the coming time,” he added.

In a significant political announcement, Sahani declared that in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, his party would reserve 37 per cent of tickets for candidates from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).

He also lashed out at the NDA government, alleging that not just voting rights but other rights of the people were being snatched away.

“From police stations to block offices, corruption is rampant. If the Mahagathbandhan government comes to power, we will create a new Bihar,” Sahani said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Earlier in the day, the Voter Adhikar Yatra reached Supaul in the morning, before entering Madhubani district in the afternoon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor