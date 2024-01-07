VIP 'darshan' norms get stricter at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Varanasi, Jan 7 The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has started enforcing ‘Sugam Darshan’ strictly in order to stop misuse of the protocol system.

All department heads have been asked to inform their guests that now, any person seeking VIP treatment to get darshan through protocol will have to pay Rs 300 per visitor.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “Existing arrangements have been made more stringent since January 1 to avoid misuse of the protocol system.

There is an order of precedence to provide protocol and bypassing this arrangement was not only affecting discipline and causing disturbance but also leading to financial losses to the temple, as even persons who were capable of buying ‘Sugam Darshan’ tickets, were not being charged.

