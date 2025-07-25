Viral Accident Video: SUV Spins On Highway After Losing Control and Crashing Into Divider in Kanpur Dehat

A horrific video of the accident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat went viral on social media, shocking viewers and raising concerns about the well-being of the occupants of the vehicle. The video shows a speeding Scorpio SUV hitting the roadside divider, losing control, and spinning on the road.

According to the local reports, the accident occurred when a high-speed Mahindra Scorpio lost control and crashed into the divider on the highway near the Bara Toll Plaza under the Akbarpur Police Station area in Kanpur Dehat. The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed on the highway.

In a 12-second clip, it can be seen that an out-of-control SUV car comes at high speed, strikes the divider, and starts spinning in the middle of the highway. A bike with two pillion riders just passes through it, narrowly escaping the tragedy that could have been fatal. The truck coming from behind also applied urgent brakes after noticing it.

However, there is no information available on how the accident happened and whether occupants were injured or not.