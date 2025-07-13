Viral Video: BJP Leader Rahul Balmiki Caught in Obscene Act with Woman at Cremation Ground in Bulandshahr

A local BJP leader, Rahul Balmiki, who holds the position of district minister in the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha, was caught on camera in a compromising situation with a married woman at a cremation ground in Bulandshahr district. The incident occurred in the Shikarpur Kotwali region, at the Kailawan village crematorium.

As per reports, residents noticed a suspiciously parked vehicle at the cremation site and approached it out of curiosity. Upon reaching the car, they allegedly discovered Rahul Balmiki half naked inside the vehicle with a woman. The woman, reportedly married, was found with him in an objectionable state when confronted by locals.

Eyewitnesses claimed they asked Rahul to open the car door, and when he complied, he was caught red-handed. A video recorded at the scene has since gone viral on social media. In the footage, Rahul Balmiki is seen pleading for forgiveness and touching the feet of those around him, while the woman attempts to hide her face with a dupatta.

Despite the viral video, Shikarpur police have not taken any formal action against Balmiki so far. Meanwhile, according to a NDTV report Rahul has gone into hiding following the public humiliation and backlash. The BJP has yet to release an official statement on the issue.

In a similar incident, a controversial video of Madhya Pradesh’s BJP leader Manohar Dhakad had emerged after he was caught in an ‘objectionable’ situation on Delhi-Mumbai Highway with a woman. Bhanpura police registered a case against Manohar Dhakad and another individual under sections 296, 285, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Condemning the matter, DIG Ratlam Range, Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Such an obscene act at a public place is highly shameful. The incident occurred on an 8-lane highway which was newly constructed. There are possibilities for this matter to grow serious and action would be taken accordingly.