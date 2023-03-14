Viral video controversy: Jharkhand Govt appoints inquiry committee; ask it to submit report in 6 months

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday appointed a one-member committee to inquire about all the issues and allegations pertaining to the viral video controversy involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren's then Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka.

The commission has been ordered to complete the inquiry and submit a report to the government within six months from the issue of the letter.

The government has appointed former chief justice Vinod Kumar Gupta to head the 'Commission of Inquiry.'

On March 6, a video went viral which showed Rajiv Arun Ekka, then Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, sitting in the private office of Builder Vishal Chaudhary and handling government files.

After the video clip surfaced, the state government issued a notification on the evening of March 6 removing him from the post of Principal Secretary to the CM. Ekka, who was also having additional charge as Principal Secretary, Home and Information and Public Relations was then transferred as the Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj Department.

( With inputs from ANI )

