Viral Video! 'Modi ji zindabad': Union Minister says to evacuated students returning from Ukraine

The central government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back Indian students trapped in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Under this, Indian students are being repatriated. As soon as the students' plane arrives in India, the Union Minister greeted them. Meanwhile, a video of Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt in the Modi government is currently going viral.

In a blue jacket and a cap like the one worn by airmen, Mr Bhatt is seen telling the students in the aircraft, "Don't worry at all. Your lives have been saved by the grace of Modi ji. Everything will be all right. Bharat Mata ki jai...mananiya Modi ji zindabad."

He then gestures to the students to chant after him, which they do, with fists raised as they chanted "Bharat Mata ki jai".

When the Union Minister came to the part where he said "mananiya Modi ji zindabad", the students didn't respond at first.

Mr Bhatt repeated, "mananiya Modi ji zindabad." After which some students in low voice say "zindabad" inside the aircraft.

Two C-17 transport planes carrying 210 passengers from Bucharest in Romania and Budapest in Hungary landed in Hindon this morning. A total of more than 17,000 Indian nationals have fled Ukraine since the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued the advisory. Flights have been stepped up under Operation Ganga to evacuate the remaining students stranded in Ukraine.