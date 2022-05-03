VIRAL VIDEO! Rahul Gandhi spotted at a nightclub in Nepal, video goes viral

Bharatiya Janata Party's I-T in-charge has shared a video of Rahul Gandhi, in which the former Congress president is purportedly seen partying in a nightclub. Apart from BJP's I-T in-charge Amit Malviya, many other BJP leaders have also shared this video of Rahul. BJP social media in-charge Malviya tweeted and wrote,"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate..."

In the undated video, Rahul Gandhi is seen with a friend in a dimly lit nightclub with people dancing to loud music in the background. According to India Today, the video was shot at a popular nightclub in Kathmandu. Rahul Gandhi was at the Marriott Hotel in Nepal's capital on Monday to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas.

According to media reports, Rahul is on a private tour of Nepal these days. This video is being told of this tour. In the video, he is purportedly seen at the famous nightclub Lord of the Drinks in Kathmandu. After the clip went viral, BJP attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a jibe at the video, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said, "What Rahul Gandhi is doing is his personal matter. But when violence is taking place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, there is a Congress government in Rajasthan, Rajasthan is on fire. But instead of expressing concern, Rahul Gandhi is seen partying in a nightclub in Nepal."