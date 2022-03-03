Viral Video! Romanian mayor lashes out at Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

A video of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Civil Aviation Minister of the Modi cabinet who went to Romania, is going viral on social media. In this, the Mayor of Romania is interrupting Scindia and reminding that we had made arrangements for the food and accommodation of these Indian students, not you. However, in order to save from the embarrassment later, Scindia finally says that he thanks the Romanian authorities for the help.

Actually, 4 ministers of Modi government were sent to countries located around Ukraine. All these people are making arrangements to get back Indian students under Operation Ganga.

In the video, Scindia is interjected by the Romanian Mayor who is heard saying that 'explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them". This even as Scindia tells the Mayor that he will decide what he needs to speak upon.

The video also shows some Indian students clapping at the Romanian Mayor's statement. The video is going viral on social media.