Viral Video! School girls consume alcohol in bus

A shocking incident has come to light in which school students were drinking alcohol in a speeding bus. The shocking incident took place at Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and is being investigated. Video of school children drinking alcohol in a moving bus has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. The video shows a group of girls and boys in school uniforms drinking beer.

Students are seen opening a bottle of beer and then handing it to each other. It is understood that all the students are from government schools in Chengalpattu. The incident took place on March 22. The student bus was going from Tirukazukundram to Thatur. One of the girls in the bus pulled a bottle of beer out of her bag, opened it, and started drinking. Seeing this, the other girls also took the bottle and drank. The girls started shouting when other passengers questioned their behavior.

Authorities took serious note of the incident after the video went viral on social media, and police are investigating, district education officials said. He further said that after the completion of the investigation into the matter, the police would take appropriate action.