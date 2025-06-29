Viral Video Shows Indian Man Living 2050 Life on Train with His Own Table Fan (Watch)

Indians are extremely well-prepared for travelling by train. From having adequate food to having everything they possibly need but never use. In a related incident, a man was seen on a train with a table fan, which left onlookers stunned. According to reports, the train is the Gomti Express, number 12420. The IT man is currently making waves on the Internet after netizens shared the video on their social media pages. A man can be seen sitting in relief next to a table fan in a viral video that @abhishek_hindu_.5 uploaded to Instagram around two weeks ago. The background of the video features the recently popular audio "technologia." The man appears to be enjoying his arrangement as the fan is connected to the lightboard. The video has received over 34,000 likes on Instagram and 1.7 million views.

Even more amusing is the fact that, when the camera pans, you can see that some passengers are really sitting on the luggage stand of the compartment as though it were their own seat. These are the kinds of sights that are only seen on Indian trains, where people are hurrying along and trying to fit as many people in as possible.

Internet Reacts:

A user commented, "Apni subidha hum le kar chalte h (We bring our own arrangements)." Another user commented, "Ticket ka paisa vasul ho gaya bhai (He is utilising his ticket fully)." "Ham India wale hain bhai kuchh bhi kar sakte hain (We are Indians, we can do anything)," one user wrote.