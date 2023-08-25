Viral video shows UP teacher asking students to slap minority classmate

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 25 A purported video has gone viral on social media showing a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar asking Hindu students to slap a fellow student from the minority community inside a classroom.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after taking suo moto cognisance of the video.

However, the father of the victim later told mediapersons that they have reached a compromise in the matter and they don't want to pursue any case.

"We have decided not to pursue the case. The school authorities have returned our fees. We have decided that our child will not go the the same school any more," the father of the victim told the media.

In the purported video, the female school teacher could be heard saying in Hindi, "“I have declared that all Muslim children should go...", as she asked rest of the class to remain silent and hit the student who belonged to the minority community.

