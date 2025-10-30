Viral Video: Woman Smashes Train Window in Anger After Purse Goes Missing on Indore–Delhi Route (Watch Video)

A dramatic incident unfolded onboard the Indore–Delhi passenger train on Wednesday when a woman, furious over the alleged theft of her purse and lack of timely assistance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), smashed a glass window in anger. The incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media. In the footage, the woman is seen sitting in an AC compartment with a small child beside her, striking the window with a tray until it shattered, leaving glass fragments scattered across the seat and floor.

कल इंदौर से दिल्ली जाने वाली ट्रेन में एक महिला का पर्स चोरी हो जाता है,



फिर वह RPF वालों से मदद मांगती है और RPF उसकी पर्स ढूंढने में कोई मदद नहीं करती है,उसके बाद महिला गुस्से में विंडो का कांच तोड़ने लगती है,

Several passengers and railway staff were seen watching the chaos unfold from outside the compartment. Reports suggest that the woman lost her temper after railway officials allegedly failed to respond to her complaint. Her purse was reportedly stolen during the journey to Delhi, and despite seeking help from RPF personnel, no immediate action was taken. Enraged and feeling ignored, she began shouting and smashing the glass while saying, “Mera purse do… baat khatam,” to those urging her to stop. Even as railway employees tried to intervene, she continued despite injuring herself with the broken glass.

The video has sparked widespread debate online. While many sympathized with the woman’s frustration and anger over being dismissed by authorities, others criticized her actions, arguing that damaging public property was an inappropriate form of protest. Several users also voiced concern for the child seen sitting beside her, pointing out that the situation could have easily turned dangerous. As of now, railway authorities have not issued any official statement regarding disciplinary or legal action in connection with the incident.