Virat Kohli's wax statue to be installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

Jaipur, Nov 17 A statue of star cricketer Virat Kohli will be installed in the Wax Museum at Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur.

This decision was taken after India's victory in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup and Virat Kohli completing 50 centuries in one-day cricket.

Anup Srivastava, Founder Director of Jaipur Wax Museum, said that tourists were demanding the wax statue of Virat Kohli for a long time. What can be a better opportunity than now, when Kohli has reached the highest level in world cricket. Also, India is again very close to the World Cup champions trophy.

The first look of the wax statue, i.e., the clay model is ready and in the next one month, the complete statue will be made and installed in the museum. Virat Kohli's image is that of an aggressive cricketer, hence the aggressive look has been chosen for the statue also, said Srivastava.

He said, "Virat's statue will be installed along with the statue of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, whom Virat considers as his idol and his god and whose record of 49 centuries has been smashed by Virat. The wax figure is being prepared by the duo sculptor Ganesh and Lakshminarayan under the creative direction of Anoop Srivastava. While the costumes are being made by Bollywood designer Bodh Singh."

A wax statue of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known as the 'Captain Cool' of cricket, is also installed at the Jaipur Wax Museum.

Srivastava said, "We have always had a clear decision regarding statue selection that more than celebrities, those great personalities should be given a place in the museum who can inspire our future generations. All such statues have been installed in the museum. Recently, a wax statue of Swami Vivekananda was installed. A total of 43 wax statues have been installed in the museum so far.

