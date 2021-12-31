Virender Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag join AAP
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 31, 2021 07:49 PM2021-12-31T19:49:58+5:302021-12-31T19:50:47+5:30
Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday in Delhi. "I ...
Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday in Delhi. "I think AAP is doing good work in Delhi. It is getting famous in other parts of the country as well like Punjab. I chose AAP as I think one must always choose a party where you can express your views clearly," Anju Sehwag told news agency ANI.
Prominent Cricketer Virender Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag joins AAP today— DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) December 31, 2021
A Big Boost to AAP in Delhi for upcoming MCD Polls
Anju Sehwag had fought on Congress ticket in past MCD polls. pic.twitter.com/ADzK902cNg
Anju Sehwag had earlier contested the 2012 Delhi MCD polls as a Congress candidate from Dakshinpuri Extension.In a tweet on Friday, AAP's wrote: "Virender Sehwag's sister, Smt Anju Sehwag joins AAP. She is a former Congress councillor from Delhi and was a teacher by profession. Inspired by the work done by CM Kejriwal, she has joined AAP with all her supporters."