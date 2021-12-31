Virender Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag join AAP

Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday in Delhi. "I think AAP is doing good work in Delhi. It is getting famous in other parts of the country as well like Punjab. I chose AAP as I think one must always choose a party where you can express your views clearly," Anju Sehwag told news agency ANI.

Anju Sehwag had earlier contested the 2012 Delhi MCD polls as a Congress candidate from Dakshinpuri Extension.In a tweet on Friday, AAP's wrote: "Virender Sehwag's sister, Smt Anju Sehwag joins AAP. She is a former Congress councillor from Delhi and was a teacher by profession. Inspired by the work done by CM Kejriwal, she has joined AAP with all her supporters."

