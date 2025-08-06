'Visa Fraud' campaign success in Punjab, says UK High Commission

Chandigarh, Aug 6 The UK's 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign in Punjab has raised awareness of visa scam tactics, helping protect people from exploitation, financial loss, and emotional distress, the British High Commission said on Wednesday.

The campaign will continue with active partnership from local stakeholders.

The campaign was launched earlier this year with the High Commission working with the Indian authorities and local stakeholders to extend the campaign's reach further to areas of Punjab and Haryana over the coming months.

The UK on Wednesday unveiled a new QR code for its WhatsApp chatbot, making it easier to access advice in an accessible format, in Punjabi.

The chatbot provides official UK guidance on identifying common visa scam tactics as well as official guidance for those seeking legal routes to travel to Britain.

Information resources will be created and shared with local authorities and other trusted stakeholders working with the High Commission on tackling visa fraud, with the aim of creating a network of partners in the fight against visa fraud.

Daniel Sherry, Political Counsellor, British High Commission, said, "We are pleased to be continuing our Visa Fraud Ton Bacho campaign in Punjab, making it more accessible with the launch of our WhatsApp chatbot QR code. Working with partners in Chandigarh and Punjab, and with the government of India, we will continue to protect those vulnerable to visa fraud."

Amandeep Grewal, Deputy Head of Mission, Chandigarh, said, "We are grateful to our stakeholders for their strong support in making 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign a success. Our mission is clear -- to protect innocent people from visa fraud. As we expand this campaign across Punjab and Haryana, we will continue raising awareness and promoting safe, legal travel to the UK."

The WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Punjabi on +91 706 52 5 1380.

The High Commission has also organised two photo exhibitions in Chandigarh to meet with the local community, highlighting the risks of irregular migration and sharing guidance on how to avoid falling victim to visa fraud.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor