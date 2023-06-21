Visakhapatnam: AC Mechanic duped by fake CBI Officer on pretext of job

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a man for allegedly impersonating a CBI Officer and duping an Air Conditioner mechanic on the pretext of a job in the agency.

The accused has been identified as Praveen Sai.

In this regard, victim Panduri Durga Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam registered a complaint with CBI on June 4.

The complainant Panduri Durga Rao in his complaint said that the accused Praveen Sai claimed himself as a DSP working in CBI, Visakhapatnam and promised that he would arrange a job for the complainant.

"Praveen Sai contacted one Chandu of CBI over the phone and thereafter he confirmed that he would arrange a job and demanded to pay Rs 30,000 for the said favour, in two days," the complaint reads.

"On June 5, the complainant informed Praveen Sai that he has only Rs 15,000 on this Praveen Sai directed him to send the said amount to his mobile phone through an app. As directed by him, the complainant sent the said amount of Rs 15,000 in two transactions ie, Rs 1,000 and Rs 14,000," it added.

The complainant also said that the accused took him to the CBI office and asked him to wait outside the premises.

"Praveen Sai took the complainant to CBI Office, Visakhapatnam in his car, asked the complainant to wait outside and went into CBI office along with certificates, Aadhar card, etc. pertaining to P. Durga Rao, complainant," it further reads.

"After some time Praveen Sai returned back with empty hands and informed that the job in CBI is confirmed. It is further alleged that on the same day ie, on June 5 evening, Praveen Sai took the complainant to a Showroom and purchased one mobile phone amounting to Rs 1,23,999 on instalments by taking the further amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant," it added.

On June 6, the complainant received a call from CBI Office in Visakhapatnam informing him that his certificates were lying on the premises of their Office.

"The complainant on June 6 at about 10:30 hours, received a phone call from CBI Office, Visakhapatnam informing that his certificates were lying in the premises of CBI Office. He immediately went to the CBI office to collect his certificates and then came to know that Praveen Sai was impersonated as CBI Officer and he was cheated by the accused," the complaint read.

Subsequently, CBI analysed the CCTV footage which confirmed the presence of the accused Praveen Sai in which he was throwing away the certificates of complainant P. Durga Rao near two wheeler parking area at CBI.

"CBI conducted verification and with the help of CCTV footage, it confirmed the presence of Praveen Sai at CBI Office premises. While going back, he threw away the certificates of P. Durga Rao near two wheeler parking area at CBI," an official statement said.

A case has been registered in the incident and further investigation is underway into the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor