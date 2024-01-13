Visakhapatnam Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Steel Pant, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out near Blast Furnace-3 of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Saturday, January 13, causing no injuries or damage to the plant or ongoing production. Officials said the fire ignited around 6 p.m. in a roadside bush near the furnace's slag pit, likely caused by splashing molten slag. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel promptly extinguished the flames.

Major fire accident in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant



No loss of life or property reported so far. Workers at BF III say that slag in the blast furnace caught the fire. slag means stony waste matter separated from metals during the smelting or refining of ore.#Vizag#Visakhapatnam… pic.twitter.com/GRGrFB3npL — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) January 13, 2024

"A small fire accident took place near BF-3 and it has been extinguished immediately," confirmed a spokesperson for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the state-owned company operating VSP. "There is no loss to the plant, machinery, or production. No one is injured in the incident," reported by The Hindu.

The blaze comes shortly after the successful restart of Blast Furnace-3 in December 2023, following a near two-year shutdown for repairs