A massive fire broke out at a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Friday morning, May 23. After ...

Visakhapatnam Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Steel Plan in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Friday morning, May 23. After receiving the information, fire engines and local police rushed to the scene and launched a firefighting and search operation. The blaze erupted at the second Steel Melting Shop (SMS), impacting the plant's production.

As per the information, the fire reportedly broke out due to an oil leak in a machine, which then spread to nearby cables and machinery. Although the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire at Steel Plan in Andhra Pradesh

A video shared by the news agency PTI shows a plume of smoke rising from the plant. Authorities have expressed concern about the scale of destruction, warning that the property loss could be substantial. More details awaited.

