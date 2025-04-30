Visakhapatnam Tragedy: 7 Dead, Four Injured After Platform Collapses During Chandanotsavam Festival in AP

At least seven people died and four others were injured in a tragic incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening, April 30. The incident occurred during the Chandanotsavam festival at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple when a 20-foot-long platform suddenly collapsed during the gathering.

After the incident teams from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed at the site to rescue the people. The search and rescue operation are currently underway, said District collector Harendra Prasad. Bodies of victims has been pulled out from debris.

Visuals From the Collapse Site

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Seven people died and four got injured after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam. Search and rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF: District… https://t.co/a3CqI37FSIpic.twitter.com/cPlakHAxCG — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Andhra Pradesh home minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited the accident site along with the Disaster Management team to review the ongoing rescue work. An SDRF jawan said that they have visited at around 2.30 am. "Seven people died in the incident. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment...We immediately reached the spot after the incident was reported," he said further.

"This is an unfortunate incident that has taken place on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya...it took place at 2.30 am in morning...The government will investigate the incident and will compensate the victims," BJP former MLC Madhav said.