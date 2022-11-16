Vishakhapatnam: Policeman injured in violent clash with villagers, case registered

One Sub Inspector (SI) in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam was injured following a brawl with the villagers of Pendurthi on Tuesday.

An SI, namely Rambabu was injured after a clash with the villagers of Pendurthi, while he was clearing a way for the ambulance with the body of a 37-year-old woman.

As per reports, a woman, identified as Achayamma (37) committed suicide by jumping into a well after being indisposed as she was issued a notice by the revenue staff in a 70-yard land dispute in Govindapuram, Pendurthi.

The deceased relatives and villagers registered a missing complaint regarding Achayamma.

Police started investigating after receiving a missing complaint.

The Police officials found the body of Achyamma and was taking it to the government hospital.

According to sources, the police took the body in an ambulance against the will of the deceased's husband.

The husband, namely Chinababu reportedly obstructed the ambulance's way as he was not allowed to see the face of the body. Following this Chinababu, along with the villagers intercepted the ambulance's way, and in an attempt to clear the way, for the ambulance, Sub Inspector Rambabu fell down and was allegedly thrashed.

The SI sustained a fracture on his leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The police have filed a complaint against selected persons, and an investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor