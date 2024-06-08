Vishvendra Singh lodges FIR accusing wife, son of stealing jewellery of Bharatpur royals from his locker

Jaipur, June 8 The ongoing family dispute between former Rajasthan minister Vishvendra Singh, has taken a bitter turn as he reportedly filed a theft case against his wife Divya Singh and his son Anirudh at Mathura Gate Police Station in Bharatpur.

The complaint filed by Vishvendra Singh, who is a member of the erstwhile royal family of Bharatpur, says that the mother and son have stolen gold and diamond jewellery worth crores which belonged to his family.

In his report, the former Cabinet minister said that Divya and Anirudh have taken out 10 kg of gold and diamonds worth crores of rupees from the Bharatpur Royal Family Religious and Ceremonial Trust’s locker.

The joint locker number 1402 is in New Delhi Vault Limited in Defence Colony.

In his complaint Vishvendra Singh stated that the locker was opened 16 times without his permission.

In the report, Vishvendra Singh has written, “Divya and Anirudh had resigned from the membership of the Bharatpur Royal Family Religious and Ceremonial Trust and their trust membership ended on March 19, 2024. I brought 10 kg of gold on April 2, 2011. There was no place to keep it safe in Bharatpur. Therefore, it was kept in a locker in Delhi.”

There was no response from Vishvendra Singh on the issue as all attempts to contact him failed and the police officials are also tight-lipped in the matter.

Meanwhile the copy of the complaint is going viral on social media.

It needs to be mentioned here that Vishvendra Singh had given an application in the SDM’s court (Bharatpur) against his wife and son last month alleging that he was not being given proper food.

He had also made several serious allegations including not being allowed to meet people, being weakened financially, taking over of ancestral property, and so on.

Vishvendra Singh has also demanded Rs 5 lakh monthly from his wife and son through this application.

