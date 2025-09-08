Vision Maharashtra Document 2047 is our guiding principle: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 8 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the Maharashtra Vision Document 2047 -- like the Gita, the Bible, the Quran and the Constitution of Development -- is the guiding principle for the future, adding that the future policies of the state should be formulated according to this vision.

CM Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting regarding the Maharashtra Vision Document 2047, said that a plan for the next twenty-twenty-five years is being prepared.

“Vision is the direction; therefore, our goals and their direction must be definite. We should put all our efforts into ensuring that it is not just a paper presentation but is actually achieved. Our policies should be designed according to this vision. If we work continuously on this vision for the next five years, we will definitely fulfil the dream of a Viksit Maharashtra in 2047. We are on the right track,” he expressed.

CM Fadnavis said that the cooperative sector is important for the state. More attention should be paid to it. Emphasis should be placed on the maximum use of information technology for better administration.

“Bharat Net Ring should be developed as soon as possible. Cooperation with international companies should be provided in terms of cybersecurity. This plan will stand as the best vision document in the country,” he added.

He also appealed to focus on improving the quality of various educational institutions and universities.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that this vision provides a clear picture of how Maharashtra should be after twenty-two years.

“This is a blueprint that gives direction to the state, keeping in mind the future needs. One can move forward only if one has big dreams. Along with the government, the responsibility of administration is also important. This vision has the power to fulfil the expectations of the people. The main objective is to reach the last segment of society,” he remarked.

According to the government release, the participants at the meeting said that Viksit Maharashtra Vision 2047 is not just a plan on paper but will actually be implemented and accelerate the pace of development of Maharashtra.

They will ensure the economic, social and industrial progress of Maharashtra in the next two decades. At this time, visions for water resources, energy, higher and technical education, school education, skill development, social justice, industry, services, information technology, finance, health, and tourism were presented, said the release.

