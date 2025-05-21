'Visionary and courageous', Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary

New Delhi, May 21 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 34th death anniversary.

Both leaders arrived at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi to offer their solemn respects to the late Prime Minister.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989, assumed office following the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister in Indian history.

Rajiv Gandhi led the country until the 1989 general elections, after which he served as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He resigned in December 1990, just six months before he was assassinated in a brutal terrorist attack.

Marking the occasion, the Congress party shared a tribute on X, stating, "On the death anniversary of the late Shri Rajiv Gandhi, the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi visited 'Veer Bhumi' and paid his emotional tribute to him. The excellent work done by Rajiv Gandhi in the national interest can never be forgotten."

Earlier in the day, Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the former leader through a post on X, calling Rajiv Gandhi "a great son of India" who inspired hope among millions.

He wrote, "His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century."

Kharge highlighted some of Rajiv Gandhi's key contributions to India, stating, "These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation program, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning."

He concluded his tribute stating, "Our deepest respects to the Former PM, Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day."

Several other Congress leaders also visited Veer Bhumi to pay their respects.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, speaking to IANS, said, "The inspiration this family has given us to shed blood for the country is priceless. It feels like the nation was unfortunate to have lost Rajiv Gandhi at such a young age. Had he been with us today, the history of this country would have been very different and much better."

Congress veteran Sushil Kumar Shinde also paid homage and told IANS, "Whenever we come here, we pay our respects at Veer Bhumi. The contributions Rajiv Gandhi made to our country, especially during this transformative era, will never be forgotten by this nation. What he did for our country is something the nation will always remember."

