‘Visionary document’: Rajasthan CM launches new tourism policy

Jaipur, Dec 10 The Rajasthan government on Wednesday formally unveiled the ambitious Rajasthan Tourism Policy-2025, coinciding with the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas celebrations.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma released the policy during a tourism session at the JECC complex in Sitapura, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, senior officials, members of the Non-Resident Rajasthani community and key tourism stakeholders.

Chief Minister Sharma described the new policy as a “visionary document” that will guide Rajasthan toward becoming a national and global leader in tourism.

He said the policy will boost investment, innovation, employment, and community participation, and is a major step toward realising the goals of Developed Rajasthan 2047.

He announced that a dedicated policy implementation unit will ensure the timely execution of all initiatives. To encourage swift tourism development, the state has prioritised the PPP model and ease of doing business.

A single-window digital portal will be set up for all tourism-related permissions. An integrated digital platform for grading tourism businesses and monitoring activities will also be developed.

The Chief Minister added that the annual Rajasthan Tourism Awards will be instituted, along with scholarships for tourism education and skill incentives for tourism enterprises.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the policy aims to position the state as a globally competitive and tourist-friendly destination. Connecting Rajasthan’s culture, heritage, art, and natural diversity with the expectations of modern tourists is the government’s top priority, she added.

Calling the policy a comprehensive roadmap, she said it will boost employment and accelerate emerging sectors such as digital tourism, religious circuits, astro-tourism, adventure tourism, and wellness tourism.

The government’s vision includes strengthening infrastructure, modernising facilities, enhancing safety, and deploying advanced digital and AI-based tools in tourism management.

The policy proposes Special Tourism Zones (STZs) in select districts, based on a plug-and-play model where the government provides core infrastructure while private players offer hospitality services.

Facilities at major temples will be upgraded under the Krishna Gaman Path and Braj-Dwarka pilgrimage routes. Wildlife and religious tourism hubs will be developed in coordination with the Forest and Devasthan Departments.

The government will introduce 3D laser scanning of monuments, VR experiences, digital museums, and light-and-sound shows. Enhanced digital outreach through new tourism films, influencer collaborations, and social media campaigns will form a major part of the strategy.

A new tourism web portal, mobile app, chatbot, digital maps, and guidebooks will be launched to improve tourist convenience. In each district, the District Tourism Development Committee (DTDC), chaired by the Collector, will function as the local Destination Management Organisation (DMO).

Regular meetings will be held to resolve issues, especially during peak tourist seasons. Rajasthan will introduce hop-on hop-off buses, prepaid taxi booths, e-scooters, rental bicycles, and guided e-vehicle services in major tourist cities. A Rajasthan Travel Card will offer integrated access to multiple transport modes.

The policy expands tourism opportunities through astro-tourism, food festivals, eco-tourism, adventure sports, bird-watching circuits, valour-themed circuits, and the development of a film city and multi-purpose event stadiums. Iconic events like the Pushkar Fair, Maru Festival, and Lake Festival will be made even more vibrant.

New initiatives for heritage preservation will focus on manuscripts, tribal culture, textiles, and traditional crafts, complemented by expanded wellness and cultural tourism offerings.

