'Visionary of dream 'One India - Excellent India', Himachal Governor wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Shimla, Sep 17 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has expressed his deep appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership and vision for a progressive, self-reliant, and globally respected India.

Extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday, Governor Shukla highlighted that the Prime Minister’s approach goes beyond governance and focuses on social transformation, technological advancement, women’s empowerment, environmental protection, and national security.

He lauded the success of Operation Sindoor as a testament to India’s resilience and strategic capabilities. The Governor called upon all people to dedicate themselves to building a New India, united in purpose and driven by service.

He emphasised the collective responsibility to ensure that every citizen is empowered to contribute to the nation’s development.

The Prime Minister’s birthday has turned into a national celebration with political leaders across the spectrum conveying their tributes.

President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings, lauding his extraordinary leadership that has transformed the nation’s journey of progress. In a message shared on X, President Murmu wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the trailblazer of a developed India, our esteemed Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji.” She described PM Modi’s life as a living testimony of “Nation First,” Antyodaya, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, crediting his leadership for giving dignity to the deprived and fresh energy to the nation’s capital. Under your guidance, we can all together realize the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she noted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined in extending greetings, describing PM Modi as “the world’s most popular Prime Minister, the true son of Mother India, and the flag-bearer of Indian culture.”

He underlined that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s development has gained momentum, rights have reached the underserved, and the nation’s global stature has significantly risen.

“On behalf of the Modi family members of Assam, we pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Shankaradev for your excellent health and long life,” CM Sarma added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor