Vistara flight makes emergency return to Delhi airport after mid-air windscreen crack

Vistara flight UK 991, en route from Delhi to Pune, was forced to turn back to Delhi Airport on Tuesday, August 22. Turbulence during the flight led to a crack developing on the aircraft's windscreen. Despite initial panic among the 100+ passengers, no injuries were reported.

According to reports, the flight swiftly conducted an emergency landing at Delhi Airport, ensuring the safety of all passengers. Vistara arranged for the passengers to wait at the airport while the aircraft underwent repairs. Once the issue was resolved, passengers reboarded the flight and continued their journey. The flight successfully reached Pune Airport around 22:50. The pilot's alert response played a crucial role in preventing a major mishap.