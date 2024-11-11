Vistara Takes Final Takeoff Before Merging with Air India; Internet Reacts

As Vistara’s operations officially ended on Monday due to its merger with Air India, people took to social media to share their nostalgic memories of flying with the airline. Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has been slowly phasing out bookings since the merger was announced in November 2022. Passengers fondly remembered their "last flight" experiences, with many expressing gratitude for the high-quality service the airline provided.

One user shared their appreciation, saying, “Grateful to have experienced Vistara on its final day of operations a brand that truly delivered on its promise of ‘a new feeling’ in travel.” They also mentioned the in-flight crew's nostalgic mood during announcements, with one memorable moment being the playing of the popular Bollywood song “Kal Ho Na Ho” upon landing. Many others referred to Vistara as the “finest” domestic airline in India and wished it well in its merger with Air India.

Grateful to have experienced @airvistara on its final day of operations—a brand that truly delivered on its promise of ‘a new feeling’ in travel.

Vistara is one of the few brands which overlapped brand promise with brand delivery so seamlessly. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YFO5JAm19t — Anubhav Goyal (@anubhavgo) November 10, 2024

Farewell to Vistara ❤️‍🩹



India’s finest domestic airline, as it takes its final flight today



Since 2015, Vistara has set new standards for service and comfort in Indian🇮🇳 skies



Thank you, Vistara, for making every journey memorable! 💜



Let us fly high to new horizons with Air… pic.twitter.com/MsenFCAK0y — Parth Suba (@parthsuba77) November 10, 2024

Last day of flying @airvistara . Thank you for some wonderful travel memories over the past several years. @airindia hope u live up to the #Vistara experience!!! pic.twitter.com/s3LZZFLWDN — Romit Sen (@romitsen) November 11, 2024

Among the emotional posts, one user shared a screenshot of a Club Vistara email announcing the airline’s closure, captioning it, “Vistara, why are you breaking up with me?” People also praised the airline's crew and the high standard of services, particularly the food, which they felt set Vistara apart from other airlines.

Vistara’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a poignant farewell message: “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning,” acknowledging the final day of operations.

As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning.#ToLimitlessPossibilitiespic.twitter.com/FByzY4PaPR — Vistara (@airvistara) November 11, 2024

Though passengers mourn the loss of the brand, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan assured that the merger with Air India would ultimately provide travelers with more options, expand the fleet, and enhance the overall travel experience. Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1% stake in Air India after the merger, will continue to have a significant presence in India’s aviation market.