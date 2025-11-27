VIT university violence: CM Yadav directs Minister Krishna Gaur to visit campus

Sehore/Bhopal, Nov 27 Taking cognisance of the violence that broke out at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University campus in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district two days ago, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

CM Yadav instructed Sehore’s in-charge minister, Krishna Gaur, to visit the university campus immediately, interact with students and the VIT management, and ensure that necessary steps are taken to restore normalcy and resolve the grievances.

He also directed Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar to convene a high-level review meeting of private universities and educational institutions across the state and initiate prompt corrective measures wherever required.

“Taking cognisance of the VIT University matter, in-charge Minister Krishna Gaur has been instructed to visit the campus, communicate with students and management, and take necessary action to resolve the problem,” CM Yadav posted on X.

On Tuesday night, more than 3,000 students staged massive protests after several of their peers allegedly fell ill with jaundice, reportedly due to poor-quality food and water.

The agitation escalated into violence as students torched an ambulance, a bus, and at least three cars, and vandalised hostels, the Chancellor’s residence, and other campus facilities.

The situation was brought under control after senior police and district officials reached the campus and engaged with the agitating students.

According to students, the unrest erupted after some security personnel allegedly assaulted those who had been complaining for over a month about contaminated food and water, but the administration failed to act.

Police have registered an FIR against warden Prashant Kumar Pandey and five other staff members under Sections 190(2), 296A, 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a student’s complaint. An investigation is underway.

SDM Nitin Kumar Tale, who met students after the incident, said they were agitated primarily over poor food and water quality. He dismissed rumours of a student’s death due to jaundice, clarifying that no such incident had occurred.

“We are collecting food and water samples, and all shortcomings will be addressed,” he said.

Following the violence, the university declared holidays until December 8, prompting many students to leave campus hurriedly.

VIT Bhopal Registrar K.K. Nair clarified that vacating the campus was not mandatory and only classes had been suspended. “We have over 12,000 students from across the country. Those who wish to stay back are free to do so,” he said, adding that the situation had stabilised.

Nair confirmed that at least 33 students had contracted jaundice over the past month and were treated at Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal.

