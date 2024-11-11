Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham Prepares for Grand Celebration of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Wedding

Dhanusa (Nepal) [India], November 10 (ANI): The sacred city of Janakpur in Nepal is set to host the time-honoured festival commemorating the wedding 'Vivah Samaroh' of Lord Ram and goddess Sita on on Vivah Panchami. For the first time, the celebrations will include a special Tilakotsav ceremony before the Vivah Utsav, marking a significant spiritual event at Janakpur Dham.





Preparations have begun for the Vivah Samaroh of Prabhu Shri Ram and Maa Sita, to be held on the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami at Janakpur Dham in Nepal. This time, before the first Vivah utsav following the arrival of Prabhu Shri Ram at His palace, there will also be a… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) November 10, 2024

The official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust posted on X, "Preparations have begun for the Vivah Samaroh of Prabhu Shri Ram and Maa Sita, to be held on the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami at Janakpur Dham in Nepal. This time, before the first Vivah Utsav following the arrival of Prabhu Shri Ram at His palace, there will also be a special Tilakotsav ceremony for him."

"For this purpose, materials for the tilak will be sent from the Raj Mahal of Maa Sita located in Janakpur. For the first time, 251 tilak-hars (those performing the tilak ceremony) from Janakpur Dham, the in-laws' place of Prabhu Shri Ram, will come to Ayodhya to perform the tilak, bringing with them 501 types of offerings.," said the post.



"These offerings will include clothing, jewellery, various sweets, dry fruits, fruits, and other items. The tilak-hars will depart on November 16 and arrive in Ayodhya on November 17. The Tilakotsav ceremony will then take place on November 18," stated the post.



According to the scriptures, Lord Ram, son of king Dasharath of Ayodhya married goddess Sita, daughter of king Janak of Janakpurdham during the Treta epoch. The marriage was solemnized in Janakpurdham.



Ancient city of Janakpur in Nepal, historically linked to Ayodhya in India came alive with excitement as it celebrated the first Deepotsav following the 'Pran Pratistha' of the Ram Temple.



The birthplace of Goddess Sita was adorned with lights and vibrant decorations, creating a festive atmosphere as locals embarked on a shopping spree. (ANI)