Vivek Agnihotri questions Mamata's 'silence' on taking responsibility for women's safety

Kolkata, Aug 21 Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday questioned the 'silence' of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on taking responsibility for the safety of women in the state.

'The Kashmir Files' director was in Kolkata to participate in a protest march organised by an independent body, 'Khola Hawa', against the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

“Why is the Chief Minister not stepping up and taking responsibility for the safety of women in the state? She must come out and say that crime against women will not be tolerated at any cost. But that is not happening," he told mediapersons on the sidelines of the protest march.

Agnihotri also launched a scathing attack against the ruling dispensation in West Bengal, accusing it of patronising anti-social elements for the sake of politics.

“Why was the former R.G. Kar principal appointed to another medical college after resigning? Why the case was initially described as a suicide? Why the Supreme Court had to intervene,” Agnihotri questioned.

According to the filmmaker, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had to take over the investigation after the city police failed miserably in their task.

“The people of West Bengal should rise above politics and demand a change in the system,” Agnihotri said.

In a related development, reputed sports personalities of yesteryears took out a separate protest rally demanding justice for the rape and murder victim.

Although former India captain Sourav Ganguly was supposed to be present at the rally, he did not turn up.

On Sunday, Ganguly made a statement demanding stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the ghastly crime after facing backlash for one of his earlier comments in connection with the case.

Hoping that harshest punishment is given once the criminals are nabbed, Ganguly said: "Such things could happen anywhere. Incidentally, the tragedy happened within a hospital. Hence it is necessary to maintain proper precautionary arrangements everywhere."

Earlier, the former BCCI president had termed the crime as an “isolated incident” based on which the country or Bengal should not be judged.

He later clarified, “I don’t know how what I said was construed or interpreted. I have said it earlier as well that it’s a terrible thing. Now, the CBI and the police are investigating the matter. It’s very shameful what has happened.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor