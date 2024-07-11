Vizag to be transformed into Fintech hub: Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam, July 11 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that Visakhapatnam will be transformed into a Fintech hub.

He also assured industrialists that the state government would provide them with better subsidies in the process of rebuilding the state.

The Chief Minister, who is on a visit to north Andhra, had a virtual interaction with National Council members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He appealed to the CII representatives to become partners in the P4 (Public, Private, People's Partnership) policy.

The Chief Minister announced that a meeting will be organised with the CII representatives in Visakhapatnam sometime this year.

He reiterated that his sole aim is building a poverty-free society. He told the CII representatives that the expertise will be sharpened among the youth through skill census following which the youth will get employment across the globe. "The reforms may do some damage politically, but I am confident that these reforms will certainly be of great help for the people," he said.

Naidu said that when he became the Chief Minister for the first time of the combined Andhra Pradesh in 1995, the CII was a small organisation which has now grown to global level to influence all sectors across the world.

Pointing out that the reforms in the power sector were introduced first in Andhra Pradesh in 1998, he said that the Regulatory Commission too was formed for the first time in the country in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have introduced the first Emirates flight from Hyderabad to Dubai through Open Sky policy and also laid the foundation for Green Field airport in Hyderabad at that time. Bengaluru and Mumbai took up such projects later," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the public policy system and welfare should always be aimed at alleviating poverty.

"We all should work to achieve this," he added.

Stating that he has short, medium and long-term policies for this, the Chief Minister sought their advice in which way to organise the government programmes.

"Give us guidance and we will move forward in that way by creating opportunities," he said.

