Vizhinjam port: CM Vijayan applauds Adani Group for its sincere efforts to realise the dream

Thiruvananthapuram, July 12 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, applauded the efforts of Adani Group in realising the dream of a ‘mother port’ at Vizhinjam, which will turn Kerala into the hub of India's container business.

“This port is the ultimate example of a successful public-private partnership model and with it becoming a reality, we applaud the sincere efforts of the Adani Group for having it done successfully,” said Vijayan.

Vijayan said this while delivering his address soon after officially receiving the first mothership at the country’s first trans-shipment port near Kovalam beach in Kerala, marking a momentous occasion in the port history of India.

Present with him to welcome the mothership -- 'San Fernando', a vessel of the world's second-largest shipping company Maersk, arrived at the port with over 2,000 containers on it -- were Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday at 10.30 a.m.

Vijayan said that this port has become a reality even after there were attempts by international lobbies to subvert it.

“The first phase of the port is now ready and it has cost Rs 8,867 crore, of which the state government's share is 63 per cent, the Adani Group bought in 27 per cent and 10 per cent is the viability gap funding share from the Centre,” said Vijayan, and expected that the completion of the third and fourth phases of the project will be over by 2028-29.

Vijayan also thanked the Adani Group for doing their best using their CSR funds for the community at the Vizhinjam port area.

