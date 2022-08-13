VLC Media Player banned in India

VLC media player app has been banned in India. Central government has taken this big decision. VLC Media Player app has been banned by Indian government due to security reasons. Some media reports are saying that this app is stealing data from users. Many complaints were filed in this regard. After that, the government has banned this app. This app has been removed from sites like Google Play Store and Apple Play Store.

According to reports, the central government has banned VLC media player and the VideoLAN project website under the IT Act 2000. VLC media player and its website have been shut down two months ago. However, no response has been given by the company. But VLC player website is down and download links are also blocked. After opening the website of VLC media player, a message that it has been banned under the I Act appears.

VLC Media Player is an app developed in France under the VideoLAN project. Government of India has banned this app. So this app can no longer be used in India. VLC Media Player has also been removed from internet service providers like ACT Fibernet, VI (Vodafone Idea). Earlier, the Indian government had banned Chinese apps. But VLC Media Player is not Chinese up, it is made in France.

Indian government has already decided to ban 59 Chinese apps. The central government has decided to ban apps like Tiktok, UC Browser, Share It etc. It was revealed that these Chinese apps are stealing and selling users' data. After that many Chinese apps were banned by the Indian government.

