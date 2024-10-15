Vocal for local: Women crafting eco-friendly Ganesh, Lakshmi idols from cow dung ahead of Diwali

Prayagraj, Oct 15 Preparations for Diwali are underway across the country, with everyone busy decorating their homes. There is a special emphasis on creating eco-friendly products in the lead-up to the festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Women in Prayagraj are making Diwali items, including diyas and idols, from cow dung.

In conversation with IANS, sculptor Abha Singh shared: “This Diwali, all of us women have taken on the initiative to create products solely from cow dung. We are promoting PM Modi's vision through this effort.”

She further stated: “We are receiving support from many women in this campaign. Working with cow dung products has also provided them with economic benefits. I want to thank PM Modi for thinking about women's welfare. It is his inspiration that has led us to start this work. There is a high demand for cow dung products in the market.”

Sculptor Aradhana Jaiswal said: “We are preparing Diwali items from cow dung. These products are eco-friendly and do not pose any pollution risk. As sales of these products increase, we are also benefiting economically. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for introducing several schemes for women's rights.”

Another sculptor Varsha explained that her role involves painting the idols made from cow dung. "These products are of excellent quality, and engaging in this work has also provided us with financial assistance."

The women are using cow dung to create idols of Lakshmi, Ganesh, and other items like this. These products are in demand not only in Prayagraj but also in other states across the country.

To prepare these items, a powder made from indigenous cow dung is mixed with other materials before crafting the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh, ensuring that the environment remains unharmed.

