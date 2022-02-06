Void left by Lata Mangeshkar's demise will be impossible to fill: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the void left by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise will be impossible to fill.

He added that her voice was God gifted just like a child's smile or sunrise that does not have any religion.

Speaking to ANI, Union Home Minister said that this is an irreparable loss for the whole country and especially for the field of music.

"Lata ji is not with us today. This is an irreparable loss for the whole country and especially for the field of music. Lata ji's life was dedicated to music since childhood. She continued to contribute to the music till her last breath and for seven decades, with her contribution, she decorated and polished the Indian classical music and the music of the Indian films industry. Lata ji has won everyone's heart with all types of songs," Shah said.

"She dedicated her life to music. Her voice was God gifted just like a child's smile or sunrise that doesn't have any religion," he added.

He further said that the void left by her is impossible to fill.

"I had a close connection with her, she supported me in my difficult times. The void left by her is impossible to fill. Lata ji's vocal meditation, her voice and music will continue to inspire everyone till ages," the Home Minister added.

He further said that the legendary singer also strengthened the music of many Indian languages with her contribution and with songs made from original classical music, she also gave an opportunity to the new generation to know classical music and recognize its melodiousness.

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Last rites with full State honours of the legendary singers will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Central Government had also announced that two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

( With inputs from ANI )

