Vokkaliga seer seeks disenfranchising of Muslims; K’taka Min condemns remarks

Bengaluru, Nov 27 The statement of Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami on Tuesday demanding disenfranchisement of Muslims in India, went viral on social media on Wednesday and stirred a controversy in Karnataka's political circles with Minister for Social Welfare condemning the comments.

Chandrashekaranatha Swami heads the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt and the statements were made at a protest on Tuesday in Bengaluru, organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a farmers’ organisation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to condemn the Waqf Board’s alleged move to take away farmers’ lands and properties.

Chandrashekaranatha Swami stated, “Politicians indulge in vote bank politics and appeasement of Muslims. Hence, Muslims should be deprived of exercising their voting powers. This should be done and the end of vote bank politics would help the progress of the country.”

Chandrashekaranatha Swami said that in Pakistan, people of other religions, barring the Muslim majority, do not have the power to vote and added that if this is adopted in India, Muslims will keep to themselves and there will be peace in the country.

“Everyone can live in peace,” he stated.

The seer, attacking the Karnataka government over the Waqf row, had stated that there should be no Waqf Board and the farmers’ lands must remain with them.

He also expressed concern over the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Chandrashekaranatha Swami’s statement went viral and led to a furore in the state.

Minister for Social Welfare, H.C. Mahadevappa condemned Chandrashekaranatha Swami’s comments and stated, “After fighting tirelessly, Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar implemented the principle of ‘one vote, one value.’ Dalits, backward communities, and minorities must now understand its significance.”

“Those who spread political hatred in the name of religion must put an end to their harmful tendencies,” Minister Mahadevappa stated.

Earlier, the Vokkaliga seer had courted controversy by demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah step down to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to get the Chief Minister's post.

The seer had made the statement in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and stirred a debate in the political corridors of Karnataka, bringing back to the table the issue of Shivakumar becoming the CM for half the term.

The seer stated, “Everyone has enjoyed the seat of power by becoming CMs, except our D.K. Shivakumar. Hence, I request our experienced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to vacate the CM’s post and bless Shivakumar.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor